Family-owned firms across the globe offer better returns, says Credit Suisse

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Family-owned businesses, despite their widespread reputation for being conservative and cautious, remain much better than their non-family owned counterparts as far as return on investment is concerned. According to global financial services major Credit Suisse, family-owned firms continue to outperform peers in nearly every metric.

The financial performance of family-owned companies is superior to that of non-family-owned businesses with stronger revenue growth, higher operating margins and better cash-flow returns.

For instance, India ranks third on the list of countries with the highest number of family-owned businesses with 111 firms boasting a cumulative market capitalisation of $839 billion, after China (159) and US (121). And, they are relatively more profitable than their counterparts.

Indian family-owned companies generated 13.9 per cent annual average returns since 2006, compared with 6 per cent returns clocked by their non-family-owned peers. This is something that the Indian firms share with their global peers.

In greater Asia, excluding Japan, family-owned companies generated 25.63 per cent greater cash flow return on investment than non-family owned companies. Performing 4.2 per cent better than non-family owned firms in terms of annual average share price return since 2006.

“This year, we find that the family-owned businesses are continuing to outperform their peers in every region and sector —whatever their size,” Eugne Klerk, head analyst of Thematic Investments at Credit Suisse said, adding that they believe this was due to the long-term outlook of these firms and their relying less on external funding and investing more in research and development.

According to the report, of the top 50 profitable companies globally, 24 were from Asia, with a total market capitalisation of $748 billion. As many as 12 of these were Indian family-owned companies cumulatively valued at $192.2 billion.

The study also highlights other interesting trends, like the fact that family-owned companies may underperform non-family-owned companies during periods when economic conditions and sentiment improve. The report observes that this could be due to the popular belief that family-owned companies tend to be more conservatively managed, resulting in more defensive characteristics.