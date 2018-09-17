Home Business

Household savings in banks dip for first time in four decades

For the first time in four decades, bank deposits plunged to 25 per cent of overall household financial assets in FY18 as against 67 per cent a year before.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

MUMBAI: For the first time in four decades, bank deposits plunged to 25 per cent of overall household financial assets in FY18 as against 67 per cent a year before.

The startling downfall of bank deposits is a first, at least, in four decades* when their share touched a quarter of the total household financial assets (excluding small savings and including PF).

It comes at a time when public and private banks are crumbling under the NPA pile, while big-ticket frauds like the $2 billion PNB scam are eroding their credibility. Making matters worse are interest rates of 6.5 per cent, insultingly lower than rates of small savings schemes.

The unglamorous state of bank deposits punctures government’s achievement of opening bank accounts for all Indian households - a feat achieved only last year - to inculcate financial savings culture.

The downward shift of deposits is also marked by an unusual increase in currency savings, now comprising 25 per cent of total household financial assets, defeating efforts of moving towards a cashless economy.   

As per RBI’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian Economy released Saturday, bank deposits reduced by half from Rs 9.4 lakh crore in FY17 to Rs 4.7 lakh crore in FY18. In the past four decades, there were only two occasions when bank deposits stood close to a quarter of all financial assets - in FY90 and FY92 when they fell to 29 and 26 per cent respectively. The last time bank deposits stood below Rs 5 lakh crore was in FY10 at Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

Unlike in FY90 and FY92 when households chose to park surplus disposable income in LIC policies and provident funds, in FY18, they junked these alternatives and preferred to keep cash to themselves. In FY18, cash holdings shot up to a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore.

A year before comparison may not be appropriate as in FY17, thanks to demonetisation, households were compelled to park cash with banks, registering a de-growth of Rs 3.1 lakh crore. For a perspective, in FY16, cash savings stood at Rs 2 lakh crore.

RBI data goes back only till ’77-78.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  