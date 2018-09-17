How you can plan wisely for your child’s future

Peshotan Dastoor By

Express News Service

Planning one’s finances in a manner that helps accomplish goals set for our children is perceived to be a tedious affair when in reality it isn’t so much the complexity as the prevailing obscurity on the subject that keeps most from delving deep into it. Designing a financial strategy to ensure a prosperous fortune for your child is a task that can be strategically pursued. Here’s how: Getting started

To achieve the targets and aspirations set for your child, calculate the potential future value of the corpus required after adjusting for inflation.

This will save you the right amount of money. The goal being long-term, go in for equities — these deliver higher inflation-adjusted returns than any other asset type.

Right mix

When it comes to planning for your child, you may want to stick to large-cap funds as they invest in well-established, top-rung companies and are, therefore, less volatile. They give reasonable gains when equity markets rise and are also comparatively less volatile when equity markets fall. A little exposure to mid-cap funds, which are known to give sudden spurts in their performance along with high-risk funds such as thematic funds can be considered to get the kicker in returns.

Selection

If you are in for the long haul, assess the targeted Mutual Fund schemes on the following criteria. Look at the funds’ long-term performance.

Consistency pays in the long run and matters most when the final corpus is considered. Take a close look at the targeted scheme’s performance, its portfolio and the investment strategy that the scheme follows. Do not necessarily choose child-specific mutual fund schemes.

Approach

After estimating the monthly savings required and identifying various MF schemes, the right approach is what matters. Systematic investment plans (SIP) involve investing a certain fixed amount of money at regular intervals rather than investing a large lump sum. This form of investing suits those who cannot invest in a lump sum, but can invest regularly. This way you don’t capture the highs and lows of the market. Rather, the cost of your investment is averaged over a period of time.

Rebalancing

Monitor the performance of your portfolio and keep rebalancing it regularly. An easy way is to divide the fund balance into 36 instalments and then execute the STP process. For instance, for a balance of Rs 10 lakh in an equity MF portfolio earmarked for a child’s needs, approximately Rs 27,000 will get transferred each month into debt or liquid fund over three years.

Lastly, you must also start the derisking process about three years away from your goal. Moving funds out of equity MFs is best done through a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) into a debt MF scheme, preferably of the same fund house.

The author is national sales director, Franklin Templeton Investments.