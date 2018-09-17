Home Business

Infosys invests $1.5 million more in US firm TidalScale

TidalScale's servers deliver in-memory performance at any scale, are self-optimizing, use standard hardware and are compatible with all applications and operating systems.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | File/Reuters)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Software major Infosys on Monday said it invested an additional $1.5 million (Rs 10.9 crore) in the US-based TidalScale, doubling it to $3 million in the software services firm.

"The additional investment of $1.5 million is made through our innovation fund in TidalScale Inc, which is spearheading the software-defined server revolution," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

Infosys invested $1.5 million in the California headquartered firm in 2016.

TidalScale's servers deliver in-memory performance at any scale, are self-optimizing, use standard hardware and are compatible with all applications and operating systems.

The servers also enable organizations to create systems of any size, using the commodity servers they have while requiring no software changes.

The US firm transforms the economics and time constraints of working with big data.

"TidalScale's servers address a key challenge many enterprises face -- to increase the return on investments made in technology infrastructure assets," said Infosys vice-president Deepak Padaki on the occasion.

"Our customers are discovering that they don't have to buy new hardware or rewriting code so their workloads can run across clusters," said Smerdon.

The investment will be made by September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys US-based TidalScale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 