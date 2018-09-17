Infosys invests $1.5 million more in US firm TidalScale

By IANS

BENGALURU: Software major Infosys on Monday said it invested an additional $1.5 million (Rs 10.9 crore) in the US-based TidalScale, doubling it to $3 million in the software services firm.

"The additional investment of $1.5 million is made through our innovation fund in TidalScale Inc, which is spearheading the software-defined server revolution," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

Infosys invested $1.5 million in the California headquartered firm in 2016.

TidalScale's servers deliver in-memory performance at any scale, are self-optimizing, use standard hardware and are compatible with all applications and operating systems.

The servers also enable organizations to create systems of any size, using the commodity servers they have while requiring no software changes.

The US firm transforms the economics and time constraints of working with big data.

"TidalScale's servers address a key challenge many enterprises face -- to increase the return on investments made in technology infrastructure assets," said Infosys vice-president Deepak Padaki on the occasion.

"Our customers are discovering that they don't have to buy new hardware or rewriting code so their workloads can run across clusters," said Smerdon.

The investment will be made by September 28.