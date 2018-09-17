Home Business

Kent RO targets over Rs 950 cr revenue in 2018-19, plans to set up third plant

The company is presently manufacturing its range of water purifiers at its plant at Roorkee at Uttaranchal, and its new plant at Noida will be formally inaugurated on September 24.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Water purifier maker Kent RO Systems, is aiming to cross revenue of Rs 950 crore in the current financial year and it has plans to set up its third manufacturing plant in Noida over the next four to five years, a top company official said Monday.

"Last year we did Rs 850 crore turnover and this year we expect to cross Rs 950 crore," Kent RO Systems Chairman Mahesh Gupta told reporters here after launching its new range of water purifiers here.

The company is growing at 15 per cent CAGR and aims to achieve Rs 1,500 crore turnover in another three years, he added.

"It (second) is five lakh unit capacity plant and we invested Rs 150 crore through internal resources," Gupta said adding in the next 4-5 years the company will set up one more plant also in Noida for which land has been already purchased.

"We have already signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 200 crore and under that programme this (third) plant will come up," Gupta said.

Responding to a query, Gupta said "we have no PE investments and I have no intent to take PE investments. We are a debt-free company." The company has 19 models of water purifiers and has a 40 per cent market share in RO purifier segment, Gupta added.

