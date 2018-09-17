Paying more for third-party motor insurance is not a bad idea: Experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) making long-term third-party motor insurance mandatory, car buyers will have to shell out more as premium.

Third party (TP) Motor policies provide the vehicle owner with a security cover in case an accident results in the loss of life or injury of a third-party — vehicle or an individual.

In the market, it is seen that general insurance company sell motor Own-Damage (OD) policies and TP policies either separately or together in a ‘comprehensive’ package. However, when it comes to TP policies, it is also observed only about 35 per cent of motor insurance policies are renewed and thus it causes an unnecessary burden to every party when it comes to settlement of a claim in case of an accident.

An analyst said companies will definitely benefit from the higher income from premium even as customers may feel the pain of paying an upfront payment, it will eventually help them in a long run.

“The number of road accidents are highest in India globally as many vehicle owners deliberately do not buy third-party motor insurance after a period and expose others at risk on the road. So, this will help address that challenge,” said the analyst.

Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that while the introduction of mandatory long-term policies for new vehicles will go a long way in addressing the problem of under-insurance of motor vehicles.

With this ruling, there will be higher number of motor insurance compliant vehicles as against the current levels running on the roads and that too for a longer time, said Devendra Rane, founder and chief technology officer of online insurance selling portal Coverfox.com.

“While these long-term policies will definitely bring down the lapsation ratio of all the insurers in the motor insurance segment, the customers will also be benefited from this move as they would be insured for a longer period of time and would be free from the yearly exercise of policy renewals,” Rane said.

For two-wheelers, vehicles between 150 cc-350 cc and higher than 350 cc will witness 5.54 times and 5.61 times jump in premium payout at Rs 5,453 and Rs 13,034, respectively.

Two wheelers with engine capacity not exceeding 75 cc will result in premium rise by 2.45-fold to Rs 1,045 and for 75 cc-150cc, it will be up by 4.56 times to Rs 3,285.

Cars of engine capacity higher than 1,500 cc will see more than 3-fold rise in their premium at Rs 24,305; engine capacity between 1,000 cc to 1,500 cc will see rise of 3.3-times at Rs 9,534 while those with engine capacity less than 1,000 cc will see their premium rise by 2.86-times to Rs 5,286.

When these higher third-party premiums are added to the comprehensive plans, the total premium outflow will have a northbound jump, Rane said.

This will impact the planned budget of consumers as also they are forced to buy insurance from dealers at the time of vehicle purchase at a cost higher than the price through some other channel, said Animesh Das, head of product strategy at Acko General Insurance.