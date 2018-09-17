Home Business

PRFDA targets to enrol five lakh subscribers for Atal Pension Yojana

Administered by PFRDA, the scheme can be a boon to workers in the unorganised sector, but it is still a challenge to convince people on investing for a very long haul.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

benami transactions, 2000 currency,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bankers, economists, politicians can continue to debate the efficacy of large-scale financial inclusion projects like Jan Dhan, but the pension fund regulator sees it as a successful platform capable of pushing more financial products to the unorganised sector.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a guaranteed pension scheme from the government, rides on the back of Jan Dhan platform. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the administrator of APY, sees Jan Dhan as a tremendous success.

“This has created a platform for offering other financial products … we have a huge base of people with bank accounts,” said Hemant Contractor, chairman, PFRDA.

APY has reached 11.1 million subscriber base and the target this year is to add another 5 million subscribers, Contractor said days after the Union Cabinet announced renewing the scheme that lapsed in August and making it open-ended. The age limit for the scheme was also extended to 65 years from 60 prescribed earlier.

Individuals can start contributing to the scheme 18 years onwards and the monthly subscription would depend on the age of entry and also the choice of monthly pension opted for — from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Administered by PFRDA, the scheme can be a boon to workers in the unorganised sector, but it is still a challenge to convince people on investing for a very long haul.  

In fact, recognising the need for marketing, in another scheme administered by PFRDA, the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the regulator for the first time, is planning to allow the fund managers who sell the scheme to also market and advertise them.

NPS at present has eight enlisted public and private sector fund managers who manage the contributory pension scheme of government as well as private sector employees. A proposal for the same would soon be taken up by the board, Contractor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  