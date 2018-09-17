PRFDA targets to enrol five lakh subscribers for Atal Pension Yojana

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bankers, economists, politicians can continue to debate the efficacy of large-scale financial inclusion projects like Jan Dhan, but the pension fund regulator sees it as a successful platform capable of pushing more financial products to the unorganised sector.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a guaranteed pension scheme from the government, rides on the back of Jan Dhan platform. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the administrator of APY, sees Jan Dhan as a tremendous success.

“This has created a platform for offering other financial products … we have a huge base of people with bank accounts,” said Hemant Contractor, chairman, PFRDA.

APY has reached 11.1 million subscriber base and the target this year is to add another 5 million subscribers, Contractor said days after the Union Cabinet announced renewing the scheme that lapsed in August and making it open-ended. The age limit for the scheme was also extended to 65 years from 60 prescribed earlier.

Individuals can start contributing to the scheme 18 years onwards and the monthly subscription would depend on the age of entry and also the choice of monthly pension opted for — from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Administered by PFRDA, the scheme can be a boon to workers in the unorganised sector, but it is still a challenge to convince people on investing for a very long haul.

In fact, recognising the need for marketing, in another scheme administered by PFRDA, the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the regulator for the first time, is planning to allow the fund managers who sell the scheme to also market and advertise them.

NPS at present has eight enlisted public and private sector fund managers who manage the contributory pension scheme of government as well as private sector employees. A proposal for the same would soon be taken up by the board, Contractor said.