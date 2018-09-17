Home Business

Sebi revises share buyback norms; provides clarity on public announcement

The review of the current buyback norms has been done in order to simplify the language, remove inconsistencies and update the references to the new Companies Act that came into force in April 2014.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has revised the regulations for share buyback to provide more clarity on the requirement to make public announcements.

The markets watchdog, separately, said credit rating agencies will not carry out any activity other than the rating of securities offered through public or rights issue.

Besides, any activity, other than the rating of financial instruments and economic or financial research, will have to be hived off by the CRA into a separate entity within two years.

The review of the current buyback norms has been done in order to simplify the language, remove inconsistencies and update the references to the new Companies Act that came into force in April 2014.

In a notification issued on September 11, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said, definition of buyback period and clarity on the requirement to make public announcement for the offer after declaration of postal ballot results has been provided in the amended regulations.

Besides, explanation for 'free reserves' in line with Companies Act, 2013 is part of the new framework.

As per the notification, buyback period is defined as the time between date of authorisation for buyback by a company's board of directors and the date on which the payment is made to shareholders who have accepted the offer.

Another change is with regard to filing requirements and time for public announcements.

Now, a company authorised to do the buyback of shares, will have to make a public announcement within two working days of its declaration.

Two days will be from the "date of declaration of results of the postal ballot for special resolution/board of directors".

A company can undertake buyback of shares out of its free reserves and securities premium account, among others.

However, buybacks cannot be made out of the proceeds of an earlier issue of the same kind of shares or same kind of other specified securities.

Free reserves include securities premium account.

Besides, clarity has been provided on timelines with respect to various requirements under buyback regulations.

The new regulations pertaining to buyback and credit rating agency came into effect from September 11.

Earlier this year, a discussion paper on new buyback regulations was issued in March this year.

More than 150 comments were received from various entities on the discussion paper and after taking them into consideration, the revised buy-back regulations have been prepared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sebi share buyback norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 