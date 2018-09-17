Home Business

Sensex cracks 350 points amid looming fresh US tariffs on China

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 366.52 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 37,724.12 driven by losses in index majors Axis Bank, SBI, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Published: 17th September 2018 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image for representation (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex sank over 350 points in early trade Monday after two sessions of gains as investors cashed profits in consumer durables, banking, oil & gas and PSU stocks, amid fresh weakness in the rupee and weak global cues.

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 366.52 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 37,724.12 driven by losses in index majors Axis Bank, SBI, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The gauge had rallied 677.51 points in the previous two sessions on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

The NSE Nifty index too dipped below the 11,500-mark by falling 111.80 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 11,403.40. Brokers said investors turned cautious and logged gains after the recent rally, pulling down key indices.

Besides, weakness in the rupee and a negative trend in most other Asian markets amid reports that the US could announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports later in the day too weighed on the sentiments here, they added.

The rupee again crashed below the 72-mark by plunging 81 paise to 72.65 against the dollar, despite the government's steps to stem a steep fall in the currency.

Also Read: Rupee again breaches 72-mark, down 81 paise in early trade

Top laggards on Sensex were Axis Bank, Asian Paint, SBI, Tata Motors, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, NTPC, HUL, IndusInd Bank and RIL, falling up to 1.97 per cent. While, Wipro and Vedanta bucked market trend, and were trading in the green.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,090.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 115.14 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.87 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.06 per cent in their early deals. Financial markets in Japan are shut Monday for a public holiday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally higher by 0.03 per cent in Friday's trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE SENSEX Rupee fall Stock Market Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  