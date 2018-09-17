Home Business

Sensex, Nifty fall over 1 percent as rupee woes linger

Most Asian markets slipped amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing.

Published: 17th September 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Reuters

Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Monday, after measures outlined by the government on Friday to stem the steep decline in the rupee failed to cheer markets, while declining Asian shares added to the gloom

The government late on Friday said it would take measures to cut down "non-necessary" imports, ease overseas borrowing norms for the manufacturing sector and relax rules around banks raising masala bonds, or rupee-denominated overseas bonds.

However, analysts doubted if these steps would prevent the rupee's declines.

"There were expectations that something substantial will be planned to hold the rupee, but the measures the government had in hand were limited and a little long term in nature. So they will take their own time to have an impact," said Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

The rupee fell more than 1 percent to 72.70 per dollar on Monday versus its previous close of 71.80. Having fallen nearly 12 percent, it is Asia's worst performing currency against the dollar this year.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 1.2 percent to 11,375.60 as of 0547 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 1.3 percent to 37,599.81.

"Rest of the week, markets will likely be on the weaker front," Kulkarni added.

Financials were the biggest drag, accounting for more than half the losses on the indexes. Housing Development Finance Corp fell 2.4 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 1.6 percent.

Most Asian markets slipped amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.2 percent, snapping three straight sessions of gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee SENSEX Nifty Petrol prices fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 