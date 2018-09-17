Home Business

Time Magazine to be sold off to Salesforce co-founder, wife

Marc and Lynne Benioff will not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions, which will continue to be led by Time's current executive leadership team.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

The cover of Time magazine is seen at a news stand at Pennsylvania Station in New York. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

Meredith Corp said on Sunday it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff for $190 million in cash.

The U.S. media company said the Benioffs were purchasing Time personally and the transaction was unrelated to Salesforce.com Inc, where Marc Benioff is chairman, co-chief executive and founder.

Marc and Lynne Benioff will not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions, which will continue to be led by Time's current executive leadership team, the company said.

As part of the transaction, Meredith will provide short-term business continuity services and entered into a multi-year agreement with the Benioffs to provide services such as consumer marketing, subscription fulfillment, paper purchasing and printing.

Meredith plans to use proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt and expects to reduce its debt by $1 billion during fiscal 2019.

Meredith acquired Time in a deal valued at $2.8 billion as part of its purchase of Time Inc in January, shortly after which announced it was selling Time Inc's news and sports brands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Time Magazine Salesforce co-founder Time magazine sold off

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 