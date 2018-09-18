Home Business

CCI fines sugar mills for rigging bids in tender

The CCI has imposed penalties on 18 sugar mills and two associates of Indian Sugar Mills Association and Ethanol Manufacturers Association for rigging bids in the tender floated on January 2, 2013.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:53 PM

A sugar mill in Patna. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's antitrust regulator has imposed penalties on sugar mills for rigging bids in a joint tender floated by state fuel retailers to buy ethanol for blending with petrol, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed penalties on 18 sugar mills and two associates of Indian Sugar Mills Association and Ethanol Manufacturers Association of India for rigging bids in the tender floated on Jan. 2, 2013, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry did not elaborate on the quantum of penalties.

