Home Business

Global factors to be blamed for rupee depreciation: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

After the government on Friday evening announced five-pronged strategy to deal with the slide in currency and widening current account deficit (CAD), the Indian rupee Monday plunged 67 paise.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a press conference in New Delhi Monday 17 September 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday blamed the depreciation of rupee to a combination of global factors, including trade war and internal policy decisions of the United States.

After the government on Friday evening announced five-pronged strategy to deal with the slide in currency and widening current account deficit (CAD), the Indian rupee Monday plunged 67 paise to end at 72.51 against the US dollar.

The rupee had plunged to a low of 72.70 to a dollar in intra-day trade.

It had closed at a one-week high of 71.84 on Friday.

To a question on the rupee depreciating Monday, Jaitley said: "These are impact of significant global phenomena which are going on. You have at least three, if not more, indications globally coming of what are the nature of things that are happening."

Elaborating further, the minister said the crude oil prices are increasing as there has been a squeeze on oil production which has upset the demand-supply ratio.

Also, trade war between the US and China impacts a major currency in the Asian region, and therefore that creates an upheaval in the region, he said.

"And third of course is the internal decisions of the US along with some of these decisions which are leading to further strengthening of the dollar.

So if you see the dollar index early morning today, it significantly strengthened and that had a significant impact on currencies in the region," Jaitley said.

The five-pronged steps taken by the government to arrest fall in rupee include removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for foreign portfolio investments, curbs on non-essential imports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo