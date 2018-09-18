Home Business

Global trade war fears cast a gloom on Indian equities

 US President Donald Trump’s call for fresh tariffs on $200 billion Chinese goods has triggered trade war fears, sending Asian equity markets crashing on Monday.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

US and China

Both US and China are engaged in a imposed tit-for-tat tariffs, with neither of the country will to back down. (Photo | File/AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  US President Donald Trump’s call for fresh tariffs on $200 billion Chinese goods has triggered trade war fears, sending Asian equity markets crashing on Monday. Indian markets couldn’t shrug off the contagion; benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower by little over a per cent at 37,585.51 and 11,377.75 respectively. Whatever little measures the government announced on Friday to contain the rupee fall and current account deficit were swept off in the whirlpool of the emerging market rout. 

“What was announced is not sufficient. Markets expect more,” said a senior investment banker. Measures to shore up dollar inflows and specifics in terms of containing non-essential imports are being watched carefully by the markets. “Ultimately, more measures that can help narrow the CAD in a meaningful way are needed,” said ANZ Research. 

To add to the trade war worries, the Indian markets also had a gloomy prediction to deal with. Goldman Sachs Group had, in a research report, said that Indian equity market looks less favourable on high valuation of stocks, a potential slowdown in economic growth and upcoming elections, Bloomberg reported. Goldman Sachs, which has been bullish on India since March 2104, cut India ratings to hold from buys. 

Analysts back home are still not that pessimistic. “Trade war and crude are the only concerns … Our indices are still close to a life-time high,” said Sumeet Bagadia, head of technical research at Choice Broking. Sensex was dragged down by heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, SBI, ITC, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma. Nifty gainers unsurprisingly had BPCL, HPCL and IOC on the top five gainers list, along with Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies. Market volatility and wild swings are expected to continue as global pressures and Indian reactions to that continue to play out in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo