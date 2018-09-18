Government's strategy against falling rupee a dud, fear analysts

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Brokerages and economists gave thumbs down to the government’s five-pronged strategy announced last week to prevent the rupee rout.

While the government hopes the measures to fetch $5-10 billion inflows, besides containing the currency pressure, analysts say it could push the financial system into the vulnerability zone. Bearing testimony to this fact was Monday’s rupee plunge, while benchmark indices crashed, of course, partly on weak global cues.

“We are doubtful about the impact of such measures in the immediate future,” said Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank, adding that the capital account measures are unlikely to result in any significant shift in fund flows, at least immediately. For instance, the proposal to withdraw withholding tax on masala bonds of about 5 per cent, makes the overall cost of borrowing dearer by about 40-50 bps.

Similarly, allowing companies to borrow overseas up to $50 million with a minimum one-year tenure compared to three years earlier, is inarguably an attractive short-term forex loan, but puts pressure on the overall debt outgo. As on March, short-term debt accounted for 4 per cent of total external debt and 52.3 per cent of forex reserves, according to Kotak Securities.

While the proposal to permit the manufacturing sector to avail ECBs could make short-term dollar borrowing attractive and lower hedging costs, the key lies with corporate and how soon they can raise debt via ECBs or portfolio investments.

“Giving additional exposure limits to FIIs might not be helpful when they are already pulling out money from Indian markets,” he explained.

Importantly, steps to increase short-term external debt can worsen the risk profile of companies by increasing un-hedged exposure, and worsen vulnerability ratios. Curbing non-essential imports seems logical, but any hard-line stance would lead to protectionism fears and could strain ties between trading partners.

“Besides the capital account-focused measures, there was also a promise to curb non-essential imports to compress trade deficit, but specific items would be determined only after consultation with different ministries and ensuring that they are WTO compliant,” Barua added.

How it impacts