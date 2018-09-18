Jaipur-based Aavas Financiers Limited to raise Rs 1,734 crore through IPO 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Jaipur-based Aavas Financiers Limited, niche housing finance company catering to low-cost housing sector, is planning to raise around Rs 1,734 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) of shares, slated to open on September 25.

It would be a combination of fresh issue of equities for Rs 400 crore and the rest, offloading of promoter stakes through the IPO.

The shares are priced in the Rs 818-Rs 821 band.

Aavas concentrates on funding loans less than Rs 10 lakh and around 80 per cent of its loan book is in financing Low Income Groups and Economically Weaker Sections.

It also is focussed on independent dwelling units and mortgage on property, where retail customers account for 99 per cent of its loans. It operates in around 95 districts across eight states.