Government starts selection process for BSNL CMD post

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has started selection process for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of state-owned telecom firm BSNL, as present CMD Anupam Shrivastava will superannuate in June next year.

"PESB has invited names of qualified candidates for the post of CMD, BSNL by 15 hours on October 22, 2018," the Department of Telecom said in a note to heads of state-run firms under it.

The selection process starts 8-10 months in advance of retirement of the public sector enterprise CMD. The pay scale for the post is in the range of Rs 80,000-Rs 1.25 lakh.

Candidates working in private sector firm with annual turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore can also apply for the post.

Shrivastava was appointed CMD of BSNL for a period of five years or till the time of superannuation age of 60 years in 2015.

During his tenure, BSNL reported an operating profit of Rs 672 crore for 2014-15, aided by a fall in administrative costs and jump in revenue.

The company has also been able to arrest decline in subscriber base after Shrivastava gained control.