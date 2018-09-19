Home Business

Suja Chandy appointed as Nissan Digital India MD

Chandy, who was vice president at Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, will be responsible for operations of Nissan's first Global Digital Hub in India.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese auto major Nissan announced Wednesday appointment of Suja Chandy as Managing Director for Nissan Digital India.

Chandy, who was vice president at Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, will be responsible for operations of Nissan's first Global Digital Hub in India, the company said in a statement.

The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan said, "Under Suja's leadership, our Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to power Nissan's global digital transformation".

Chandy will be based in Thiruvananthapuram and will report to Swami TV, chief digital officer, Nissan Motor Co, Ltd, the statement added.

She brings nearly two decades of international and domestic management consulting experience, spanning key global markets and industries, the company said.

In her last role, Suja was vice president and overall head of sectoral investment promotion and facilitation and innovation for Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nissan Digital India MD Suja Chandy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju