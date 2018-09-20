Home Business

Centre raises interest rates on PPF by up to 0.4 per cent

The interest rate for the five-year term deposit, recurring deposit Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 per cent, respectively.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

BANK

Image for representational purpose only. | File Reuters phto

By PTI

MUMBAI: The government has raised interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by up to 0.4 per cent for the October-December quarter, in line with rising deposit rates in the banks.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of financial year 2018-19, starting October 1 and ending on December 31, 2018, has been revised, the Finance Ministry said while notifying the rates.

The interest rate for the five-year term deposit, recurring deposit Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 per cent, respectively. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly.

However, interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent, annually.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will fetch an annual interest rate of 8 per cent as compared to existing 7.6 per cent, while Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will yield 7.7 per cent and mature in 112 months as against 118 months in the previous quarter.

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi account will earn higher interest rate of 8.5 per cent rate, 0.4 per cent more then the current rate.

Term deposits of one-three years will fetch 0.3 per cent higher interest rate.

While announcing the quarterly setting of interest rates in 2016, the finance ministry had said that rates of small savings schemes would be linked to government bond yields. The move is expected to see banks lowering their deposit rates in line with the small savings rate offered by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
interest rates PPF Small savings scheme banking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File| AP)
Alibaba's Jack Ma says to prepare for 20 years of trade war
South African artists shine at the continent's first Comic Con
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina