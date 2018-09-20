No more free meals for Jet Airways economy flyers after September 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways, in an austerity drive, has stopped the complimentary meal option for air travellers who choose to fly in “economy light” and “economy deal” within India after September 25.

While flyers will still be served beverages such as tea and coffee for free, they can buy meals on-board from the airline’s menu.

The full-service carrier had, in the June quarter of the current financial year, reported Rs 1,323 crore net loss, which it attributed to higher fuel costs and other expenses and falling rupee. The cash crunch has forced the airline to initiate Rs 2,000-crore cost-cutting drive.

Air passengers in Jet Airways flights currently get complimentary meals irrespective of class or fare. After making the in-flight meal optional, the airline maintained that flyers will be able to avail competitive low fares, as well as the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on-board menu.

“Guests can choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, including hot meal options on select flights and pay using their debit/credit cards. Complimentary beverage services including tea and coffee to all guests in Economy (including light/deal fares), will continue on eligible flights,” it said, adding that on international flights, all features and benefits under first, premiere and economy classes remain unchanged.

The airline said its new fare choices bring more value for money by letting passengers choose a travel plan based on preference, travel requirements and budget.

“We have now unbundled fares in ‘Light’ and ‘Deal’ categories of Fare Choices in Economy, for flights within India. With this, you now have the flexibility to choose fares offering flight and meal or flight only option,” Jet Airways said.

Following the Q1 results, the airline had recently talked about the cost reduction programme covering various facets of its operations.