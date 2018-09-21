Anil Kumar Chaudhary appointed new SAIL chairman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anil Kumar Chaudhary has been appointed as the new chairman of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), a government order said Friday.

Chaudhary, at present, has been serving as the Director (Finance) in the country's largest steel making company.

The post of SAIL chairman fell vacant on June 30 with the retirement of P K Singh.

The order issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said Chaudhary will be in the post till his superannuation in December, 2020.

The top appointments-making panel also deputed P K Rath as CMD of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

He has been serving as the Director (operations) in the same company, the second largest steel-making firm in the public sector.

The ACC also appointed V Gopi Suresh Kumar as Director (Projects) in RITES Limted, a railway consultancy firm.

Currently, Kumar is serving as the executive director in the EPIL.