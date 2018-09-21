Home Business

Bloodbath on Dalal Street, before recovering some of the lost ground

It touched an intra-day low of 35,993.64 points, against the previous close of 37,121.22 points.

Published: 21st September 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: It was a frantic Friday afternoon at the BSE Sensex.

The benchmark index plummeted over 1100 points within a matter of minutes, then recovered 900 points, then after a brief pause tumbled again, before finally regaining some of its mojo to end a little over 200 points down.

It all began when investors began dumping financial stocks on the back of rumours that more bad loans might surface.

"Investors are speculating that more bad loans may come to the light as RBI may take stricter action following under reporting of bad loans by some of larger lenders including Yes Bank," news agency Bloomberg quoted Soumen Chatterjee, head of research at Guiness Securities, as saying. 

The 30-share index at one point plunged 1127.58 points, or 3.03 per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 35993.64. It, however, recovered nearly 900 points within minutes of the fall.

The index then suffered another fall and was trading almost 600 points lower at 1440 hrs. The broader NSE Nifty fell below the 11000 mark, taking a 367.90 point hit to touch a low of 10866.45, before recovering. But it too began to fall again and was down over 200 points at 1440 IST.

By close of market hours, both the BSE and NSE recovered some lost ground - Sensex ending about 280 points down and the Nifty a little over 90 points.

Heavy selling was witnessed during the day in the realty, healthcare, banking, IT, auto, tech, power consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods, infrastructure, metal and PSU indices, which fell up to 3.65 per cent.

Yes Bank and DHFL both took big hits. This after the Reserve Bank on Wednesday curtailed the term of the bank's founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to look for his replacement by January 2019.

Other banking stocks such as PNB, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Bank and SBI were mauled too.

Other major losers were Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Infosys, Sun Pharma, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and HUL.

Among housing finance stocks, DHFL led the pack and was followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance all of which registered significant falls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE NSE Nifty SENSEX Stock exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro