Housing finance firms crash; DHFL nosedives 60 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of housing finance firms came crashing sharply Friday, with Dewan Housing Finance tumbling up to 60 per cent on massive selling.

The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation plummeted 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

Among others, Indiabulls Housing Finance nosedived 35 per cent, Gruh Finance tumbled 17.66 per cent, Can Fin Homes plunged 14.55 per cent, PNB Housing Finance tanked 9.23 per cent.

The broader market also witnessed huge sell-off, with the BSE benchmark index crashing over 1,100 points within a matter of minutes during the afternoon trade.

The index had plunged 1,127.58 points, or 3.03 per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 35,993.64.

It however recovered nearly 900 points within minutes of the fall.