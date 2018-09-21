How to Teach Teens about Using Credit Cards Responsibly

By Sponsored Post

Educating your children about handling finances is just as essential as conventional academic education. It will prevent your children from falling in to common financial pitfalls like debt traps or facing difficulties when they are older because of a poor credit score.

No matter what your stance on credit cards is, it’s your responsibility to teach your teenagers how to use credit cards before they start using one with a pile of misconceptions, a major one being ‘credit card is free money’.

Here’s how you can teach your teens about credit cards:

Start with the basics

Credit card basics like interest rate, credit score, credit limit may seem obvious to you, but that’s not the case for your children. You need to start with the basics and explain each of these essential concepts to them.

Make sure they understand how important it is to pay off the charges on time and in full each month. To get the point across, you could use an online credit card interest calculator. This would give your children a good sense of the debt burden of a credit card and how costly it can be if they don’t keep this basic yet important principle in mind.

Practice what you preach

The best way to teach your children anything is to lead by example and that stands true in case of teaching them how to use credit cards as well. Before you teach them about good credit behaviour, it’s pivotal that you’re a good role model yourself.

Even if you don’t know everything about the workings of a credit card, this is a good opportunity for you as well. You can brush up on the basics and prioritize your spending. Not only will this teach your teens what good credit behaviour is, it will also help you establish a better credit score.

Practical Learning

All the discussions in the world cannot teach your children about credit cards as much as practical experience does. Yes, give your teens a credit card. What is the right age? That’s up to you to decide but make sure it’s before they leave home for college.

Before they start living on their own, they need to use and manage money under your care and supervision to get it right. You can apply for a credit card on your account and give them access. This way you can monitor and control how they use the credit card.

You can apply for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card which has several industry-first features. These features allow for cash withdrawals from ATMs, easy EMI options and availing emergency loans.

Discuss and set rules

Before you give your teens a card to teach them how to use credit cards, you should discuss and set some ground rules with them like:

● Purchases the card can be used for

● The monthly spending limit

● How they will manage to pay back the bills

● The time period after which you will review the statement together

● What the consequences for violating the rules will be

Sooner or later, your children will get a credit card. It’s better that they get one under your guidance and learn how to use credit cards responsibly.