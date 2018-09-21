Home Business

Import duty hike on steel could backfire, says EEPC

The EEPC has reacted to the reports by stating that to increase import duties on steel would be counterproductive.

Published: 21st September 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With speculation doing the rounds that import curbs may be placed on the steel sector in the form of increased tariffs, the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) on Thursday warned that doing so would affect engineering exports and might even widen the current account deficit.

The government had, during a review meeting on the economy held last weekend, decided to impose a series of measures of which raising import tariffs on non-essential commodities was one. While it is still unclear which products will attract higher imports, sources say they may include goods like luxury vehicles, steel, aluminium etc.

The EEPC has reacted to the reports by stating that to increase import duties on steel would be counterproductive.

“Steel is a mother of the raw materials for a host of sectors, especially the engineering manufacturing. Its domestic prices have sky-rocketed in the past few years, thanks largely to the protection given to the steel makers by a slew of government measures which have proved detrimental to the interest of exports,” EEPC chairman Ravi Sehgal stated.

In a presentation to the commerce ministry, the EEPC has submitted examples like the cost of boiler quality steel plates. While the rate was Rs 39.95 ex-stockyard in July 2016, this has gone up to Rs 51 in July 2018.

The EEPC has also contested any definition of steel as a ‘non-essential’ commodity.

“By no stretch of imagination can steel be considered as non-essential or non-necessary imports. The entire focus on the Make in India programme is to scale up value addition in manufacturing within the country — by enabling low-cost raw material, so that more and more value-added products can be made for exports and for domestic consumption,” it said.

Sehgal has also pointed out that making steel imports costlier could be counter-productive in limiting a widening current account deficit. Costly steel would increase production costs for engineering exporters, thereby reducing their competitiveness in the global market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 