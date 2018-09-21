Home Business

Infosys hiring 1,000 American techies in Arizona

Infosys said that it is hiring 1,000 American workers and opening a technology-cum-innovation hub in the Arizona.

Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus in Bengaluru. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian software major Infosys on Friday announced hiring 1,000 Americans in Arizona state, as part of its commitment to employ 10,000 natives to bridge the IT skills gap in the US by 2023.

"We are hiring 1,000 American workers and opening our next technology-cum-innovation hub in the state of Arizona," said the city-based company in a statement.

The announcement reinforces the IT major's May 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 Americans and open technology-cum-innovation hubs across the US by 2023.

"We have hired 5,874 American workers as part of the commitment," the statement said.

"Investment in Arizona is part of our commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by tapping local talent and shrinking the IT skills gap in the marketplace."

 

