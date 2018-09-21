Jio signs pact with Star India to bring all cricket matches on its app

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio said Friday it has entered into a five-year partnership pact with Star India to live-stream T20, ODI, test cricket matches on its JioTV app.

"Jio and Star will make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India. Reliance Industries Limited signed an agreement in this regard with Star India Pvt Ltd," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The JioTV users will also be able to watch premier domestic competitions of the BCCI under the partnership.

"Cricket is not just played, it's worshipped in India. Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content," Jio Director Akash Ambani said.

He said that Jio promises to and will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, augmented and virtual reality, immersive viewing and other such things in coming days "Indian cricket under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world. With a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans," Star India managing director Sanjay Gupta said.