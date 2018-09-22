Home Business

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services defaults on another payment

The past week has seen reports stating that the sprawling group would be selling this unit to scare up the much-needed liquidity.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beleaguered by debt and defaults, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Friday disclosed to stock exchanges that it has defaulted on yet another payment, even as the CEO & MD of its financial services unit quit.

“The company was unable to service its obligation in respect of LC (letter of credit) payment to IDBI Bank due yesterday which was non-banking day and hence payable today i.e. on September 21, 2018,” said IL&FS, which has already defaulted on at least two interest payments to its bondholders since August.

A separate notification by IL&FS Financial Services stated that its MD & CEO Ramesh Bawa has resigned with immediate effect. The past week has seen reports stating that the sprawling group would be selling this unit to scare up the much-needed liquidity.

Aditya Birla Finance, one of the creditors of IL&FS’ two project special purpose vehicles, has filed an arbitration application under Section 9 of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, before the Delhi High Court.

