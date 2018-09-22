Jet stocks crash to 52-week low post I-T raids, flight blooper

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after giving some 30 passengers a frightful journey, the troubled homegrown airline Jet Airways saw its stocks crash to a fresh 52-week low on Friday. The fall in share prices, however, came mainly from concerns over Income-Tax officials conducting a survey of its premises.

After a weak opening, the carrier’s share prices dipped around 8 per cent to Rs 223.35 — its 52-week low — on the BSE, around 1 pm. By the end of the trading day, prices showed some improvement, closing at Rs 229.70.

Jet, in a regulatory filing, said that I-T officials has been conducting a survey at its premises since September 19 and “the company is fully cooperating with the authorities and is responding to queries from the Income-Tax authorities.” Sources close to the development said that the survey is being conducted at four of the company’s premises — two in Mumbai and two in Delhi.

On Wednesday, sources said, the I-T department had inspected the carrier’s books to ascertain whether there has been falsification of accounts, suspicious dealings and other possible violations. It was reported on Friday that the department has found evidence of falsification of accounts and suspicious transactions by the airline. However, this was not verified by the department.

Friday was also the second consecutive trading day when the airline’s stocks reported a significant fall. The shares had fallen nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, and on Thursday when the markets were closed, a blunder by the pilots of a Jet flight in forgetting to pressurise the cabin left many passengers with bleeding noses and ears. The event is said to have escalated the Friday’s tumble.

The airline is already under the lens of regulator SEBI and the Corporate Affairs Ministry for various violations including alleged corporate governance lapses. Jet Airways had not only deferred its June quarter results that were initially scheduled to be announced on August 9, but also its promoter Naresh Goyal has been alleged of siphoning off over Rs 5,000 crore.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the government would do “whatever is required” after completing inspection of the carrier’s books.

The cash-strapped airline, which is struggling to keep flying amid rising oil prices and fall in ticket prices, reported on August 27 a net loss of Rs 1,323 crore for the June quarter.

The company had recently announced a slew to measures to raise funds and improve its operational efficiency. to remain a major player in one of the fastest growing aviation market.

