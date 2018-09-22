Home Business

No respite for consumers as petrol nears Rs 90 /litre in Mumbai

Petrol price in Mumbai has touched Rs 89.80 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.42 per litre.

Published: 22nd September 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Consumers are yet to receive any respite, as fuel prices have once again been hiked in the country.

In New Delhi, petrol is retailing 12 paise higher at Rs.82.44 per litre, while diesel continues to be sold at Rs 73.87 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol price in Mumbai has touched Rs 89.80 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.42 per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said that discussions are taking place with the United States regarding reduction of oil imports from Iran.

"We are in talks with the USA and they told us to reduce the import from Iran significantly. We have done that to some extent. As clarity in the situation emerges, steps will be taken accordingly by the government by November 4," he told ANI.

Garg also said that if needed, discussions will be held on trading of oil in terms of the Indian Rupee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
petrol price Mumbai diesel fuel prices Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash