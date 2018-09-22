Home Business

Walmart India opens 22nd Cash and Carry store in India 

The new store simultaneously got integrated with the B2B e-commerce platform, making it the 22nd Best Price store to go online, a release said here.

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Walmart

The logo of Walmart used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, Saturday announced the opening of its 22nd business-to-business Cash and Carry store in the country, making it the second Best Price Modern Wholesale store in Ludhiana and the sixth in Punjab.

The new store simultaneously got integrated with the B2B e-commerce platform, making it the 22nd Best Price store to go online, a release said here.

ALSO READ | Have complied with tax obligations in Flipkart deal: Walmart

"I am very excited about opening the 22nd Cash and Carry store in India. It reiterates our commitment to India and our growth plans.

Setting up a second store in Ludhiana and sixth one in Punjab reinforces our belief in the ease of doing business here in the state," Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer said.

The Best Price Modern Wholesale Store stocks over 5,000 items, including a wide range of fresh, frozen and chilled foods, fruits and vegetables, dry groceries, personal and home care items, hotel and restaurant supplies, apparel, office supplies, electronic goods and other general merchandise items.

ALSO READ | Walmart, Flipkart told to disclose business models

Punjab is an important sourcing destination for Walmart India and the company sources food items such as fresh vegetables, agri-commodities, staples, meat, and beverages and non-food items including plastic-ware, glassware, decor items, brooms, mattresses, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Walmart India Wholesale Store Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash