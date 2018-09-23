Home Business

Iran oil minister says hopes OPEC will not follow U.S. orders

Zanganeh was referring to a tweet by Trump in which he linked U.S. support for Middle Eastern countries to oil prices on Thursday and again urged OPEC to lower prices.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday he hoped decisions taken by the OPEC and the non-OPEC ministerial committee would not be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets on oil producers.

"I hope (Trump's) threats will not scare my OPEC colleagues and encourage them to carry out America's orders," Zanganeh was quoted by the oil ministry's SHANA news website as saying.

"In my opinion, President Trump's statement is the biggest insult to U.S.-friendly states and nations in the region," Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh is not attending the OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee gathering in Algeria this weekend.

The panel comprised of ministers from OPEC and allied oil producers meeting on Sunday is unlikely to recommend a further increase in crude production from that agreed in June, five OPEC and non-OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

