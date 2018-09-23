Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to expand KUV100, TUV300 product range

Besides an updated version of TUV300 next year, M&M is gearing up to introduce an electric version of KUV100 as well.

Published: 23rd September 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) plans to drive in multiple versions of its entry-level models KUV100 and TUV300, catering to different sets of customers, a senior company official said.

Looking at the two brands as "long term and strategic", the company is investing in new technologies, including making the products confirm to BS-VI emission norms.

Besides an updated version of TUV300 next year, M&M is gearing up to introduce an electric version of KUV100 as well.

The company also plans to launch a diesel version of KUV100, mated with an automated manual transmission (AMT), in the current fiscal.

"We always said that we want to be full range SUV player and both these products (TUV300 and KUV100) are very important for us," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing (Automotive Division) Veejay Ram Nakra told PTI.

Elaborating on the importance of the two products, he said that besides making them BS-VI compliant, the company is also investing to make them meet all safety regulations which come into force from October 2019.

Commenting on TUV300 range, Nakra said a facelift of the model would be introduced next year.

"We are investing substantially not only on the styling part but there would also be change in terms of technology and engineering to make it a better product," Nakra added.

The company sells around 3,000 units of the model per month and with seven-seater TUV300 Plus coming in, the Mumbai-based company is now eyeing monthly sales of around 4,000, he added.

Commenting on KUV100, Nakra said the company has long-term plans for the model.

"It is just not going to be an entry-level model from us but also going to have an electric version going ahead," Nakra said.

When asked if the company is planning to bring in electric variants for all its SUVs going ahead, he added: "There has to be an economics to the platform for the electric version in terms of range, price for customer."

"The moment you look at larger heavier SUVs it becomes difficult from an economics point of view but for now KUV is the first SUV on electric that we will offer to the market," Nakra said.

With BS-VI norms coming in, the company is also looking at entire strategy for drivetrains for all its products in terms of fuel options, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra TUV300 KUV100

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival