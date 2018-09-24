Home Business

Government mulls nationwide specifications for public procurement as part of industrial policy

The proposal is likely to be included in the new industrial policy being prepared by the commerce and industry ministry.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

procurement

A closed direct procurement centre in Therazhanthur village near Kuthalam | Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is considering developing nationwide specifications for public procurement of goods by Central government agencies to encourage domestic suppliers to plan their production schedule, an official said.

The proposal is likely to be included in the new industrial policy being prepared by the commerce and industry ministry.

The policy may also suggest extending the offset policy in public procurement in sectors beyond defence such as electronics and ICT.

The official said standardised specifications of products would enable government departments and public sector units (PSUs) to release large orders helping the industry achieve economies of scale.

The government and PSUs procure goods and services worth over Rs 5 lakh crore every year, as per estimates. Standardised specifications would also help domestic industry plan their production and technology well in advance.

In absence of this, government agencies place small orders with different specifications and requirements. "Policy actions can help public procurement add significant value to the domestic industry," the official added.

The ministry has developed an e-marketplace portal (GeM) for buying of goods and services by different government agencies and departments.

Offset policy has helped countries in encouraging investments and transfer of technology.

This is currently used in defence sector in India. The proposed industrial policy may recommend extension of offset policy in areas such as electronics and ICT initially.

The policy aims at modernising the existing industries, reducing regulatory hurdles and encouraging adoption of frontier technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

The proposed policy will completely revamp the Industrial Policy of 1991.A draft industrial policy has talked about creating large number of jobs, promote foreign technology transfer and attract USD 100 billion FDI annually.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw