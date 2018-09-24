Home Business

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya files reply on ED plea seeking to declare him fugitive

On September 3, the court had asked Mallya to file his reply on the plea by ED within three weeks.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya (Photo | File/AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday submitted his reply before a Mumbai special court on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking that he be declared a fugitive under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The court will hear the matter at 2.45 pm today.

On September 3, the court had asked Mallya to file his reply on the plea by ED within three weeks.

Fugitive Economic Offenders Act act seeks to confiscate properties of economic offenders who have left the country to avoid facing criminal prosecution. The newly-introduced act also prescribes measures to deter fugitive economic offenders from evading prosecution by staying abroad.

Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, has been in the UK since March 2016. He was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Enforcement Directorate Fugitive Economic Offenders Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw