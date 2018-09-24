Home Business

L&T Technology Services strikes USD 40 million deal in Europe

Published: 24th September 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro | Reuters File Photo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Global engineering services company L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) on Monday said it had won a multi-year deal to provide digital content management services to a leading European technology company's industrial products segment.

The deal is expected to run for a period of five years with an aggregate revenue potential of $40 million, covering Engineering Content Management (ECM) programmes in the US and European regions, LTTS said in a statement, without disclosing the name of the company with which it had struck the deal.

"With engineering content becoming one of the cornerstones of digital transformation, this deal wins highlights LTTS' consulting capabilities to key customers in the US and European markets," said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Vadodara, Gujarat-headquartered LTTS said it would leverage centres in Europe, US and India while assuming complete ownership and talent to manage content for all current and future product suites for the customer.

This would include technical design specifications, diagnostic solutions for service engineers and product training for customers and engineers, thereby supporting the entire ECM cycle from product conceptualisation to developing digital content platforms, the statement added.

"LTTS will provide expertise and support in building content management capabilities with the help of new technologies such as AI & Virtual Reality, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience," Panda added.

L&T L&T technology Engineering Content Managment ECM

