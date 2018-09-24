Microsoft joins hands with Adobe, SAP for Open Data Initiative

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech giants Microsoft, Adobe and SAP Monday announced their collaboration for Open Data Initiative (ODI) that will allow mutual customers to use new-age tools like artificial intelligence and advanced analytics more effectively.

Businesses are often unable to fully leverage the data stored internally and externally across various functions that limits its ability to garner intelligence and ultimately, extract more value from its own data in real-time.

The core focus of ODI is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives, a statement said.

With the ability to better connect data across an organisation, companies can more easily use AI and advanced analytics for real-time insights, it added.

The partnership was announced at the Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, US.

Companies around the world use software and services from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP to run product development, operations, finance, marketing, sales, human resources and more.

"Together we will give enterprises the ability to harness and action massive volumes of customer data to deliver personalised, real-time customer experiences at scale," Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, said.

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella said organisations globally have a massive opportunity to build AI-powered digital feedback loops for predictive power, automated workflows and, ultimately, improved business outcomes.

"CEOs are breaking down the silos of the status quo, so they can get all people inside their companies focused on serving people outside their companies.

With the open data initiative, we will help businesses run with a true single view of the customer," Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP, said.

Technology leaders at top retail and consumer products companies, such as Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Walmart, have expressed support and excitement about the Open Data Initiative.