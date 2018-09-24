Home Business

Monsoon rainfall drops further, endangering summer crops

Summer crop production is being closely watched by markets as lower output could spoil Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to raise the income of farmers.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. | Reuters

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India's monsoon has produced 9 percent less rain than usual, raising concerns over production of the country's summer-sown crops as rainfall in many key grains producing states has been nearly a quarter lower than normal levels.

Summer crop production is being closely watched by markets as lower output could spoil Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to raise the income of farmers, who make up more than half of its 1.3 billion people, in an election year.

The monsoon delivers 70 percent of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of India's $2 trillion economy with the farm sector contributing 14 percent of its economic output.

Nearly half of Indian farmland lacks irrigation, making the monsoon critical for 263 million farmers who grow rice, sugarcane, corn, cotton and soybean.

The drop in rainfall could moderate demand from rural areas for an array of goods - from two wheelers to refrigerators - and lift food prices and stoke inflation, which is expected to harden in coming months due to higher fuel prices.

"Rainfall distribution was uneven. Yields of crops such as cotton and rice are likely to be lower than normal," Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities in Mumbai, said.

India, the world's biggest producer of cotton and pulses and the second-biggest producer of sugar and rice, has had 777.4 mm of rainfall since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, nearly 9 percent lower than normal, data compiled by India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

NO EXPORT IMPACT

Cotton growing Gujarat has so far received 27 percent less rainfall than normal, while rice growing West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in eastern India saw it drop by as much as 25 percent below average, IMD data shows.

The country's cotton production could fall below 35 million bales in 2018/19 marketing year, starting from Oct. 1, compared with 36.5 million bales a year ago, said Chirag Patel, chief executive at Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd, a leading exporter.

Scant rainfall in eastern India and floods in the southern state of Kerala and some northern pockets are set to trim rice production, said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have ample stocks from last year's crop. So it won't impact exports," the rice exporter said. India is the world's biggest rice exporter.

Lower rainfall in September could reduce soil moisture, hurting the planting of winter-sown crops such as wheat, chickpea and rapeseed, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw