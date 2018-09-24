Home Business

NBFC stocks continue to slide on liquidity fears; down up to 8.4 per cent

Among others, Muthoot Finance plunged 5.84 per cent, GIC Housing Finance 5.36 per cent, Repco Home Finance 5.30 per cent and LIC Housing Finance 2.60 per cent.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NBFC and housing finance stocks continued to slide Monday, falling up to 8.4 per cent on fears of liquidity crisis.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services plunged 8.43 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance 7.57 per cent, PNBHousing Finance 7.56 per cent, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 7.15 per cent, Can Fin Homes 6.39 per cent and Gruh Finance 5.88 per cent on BSE.

Among others, Muthoot Finance plunged 5.84 per cent, GIC Housing Finance 5.36 per cent, Repco Home Finance 5.30 per cent and LIC Housing Finance 2.60 per cent.

Asset management companies' stocks also took a beating, with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management falling 5.46 per cent and HDFC Asset Management Company 2.91 per cent on BSE.

In the broader market, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 536.58 points to end at over two-month low of 36,305.02 Monday.

"This turmoil, which was triggered last week by housing and NBFC's, continued to trouble the market as panic spread. In spite of assuring statements by key government and institutional leaders, market was concerned about the near-term headwinds like quality and increased cost of funds along with tighter liquidity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Analysts said on Friday, shares of housing finance companies nosedived on rumours of liquidity crunch and scrip of DHFL plunged over 40 per cent.

On Friday the 30-share BSE Sensex suddenly tanked 1,127.58 points, or 3.03 per cent, to hit a low of 35,993.64 in afternoon trade before staging an equally sharp recovery within minutes.

"Stock markets in India started the week on a negative note and reeled under selling pressure through the day to finally close with losses of nearly 1.5 per cent. The slide in benchmark indices was led by selling pressure in banking and NBFC stocks.

"Liquidity crunch fears, consistent selling by foreign investors, rupee volatility, rising crude oil prices and trade war tensions weighed on sentiment," said Abhijeet Dey, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Seeking to calm the nerves of worried investors, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Monday that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NBFC stocks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw