Ride-hailing firm Careem enters India with Commut app purchase
Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate Careem's expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities it operates in.
Published: 24th September 2018 03:15 PM | Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:16 PM | A+A A-
DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.
