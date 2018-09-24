Home Business

Ride-hailing firm Careem enters India with Commut app purchase

Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate Careem's expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities it operates in.

An employee shows the logo of ride-hailing company Careem on his mobile in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 17, 2017. | Reuters

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.

