Home Business

Sensex tanks 537 points, Nifty crashes below 11,000 as banks, auto stocks melt

The 30-share Sensex hit a low of 36,216.95 before settling at 36,305.02, down by 536.58 points or 1.46 per cent -- the biggest single-session fall since February 6 when it had lost 561.22 points.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image for representation (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex tanked nearly 537 points to end at over two-month low of 36,305.02 and the Nifty crashed below the 11,000-mark Monday, extending their slide for the fifth straight session after heavy losses in banking and auto stocks.

Reports of liquidity concerns following the default in repayment of loans by diversified IL&FS group spooked investors even as losses in global markets on reports that China had called off planned trade talks with the US in the wake of a new round of duties weighed on the market sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex hit a low of 36,216.95 before settling at 36,305.02, down by 536.58 points or 1.46 per cent -- the biggest single-session fall since February 6 when it had lost 561.22 points.

This is the weakest closing since July 11 when it settled at 36,265.93.

The index had lost 1,249.04 points in the previous four sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty cracked below the 11,000 level by dropping 168.20 points, or 1.51 per cent to end at 10,974.90 due to foreign fund outflows amid prospects of a 25 basis point hike in the interest rate by the US Federal Reserve this week.

Mahindra and Mahindra fell the most by 6.46 per cent among 30 Sensex stocks while Maruti and Bajaj Auto decline by 3 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.
Financial stocks led by HDFC took a hit. HDFC dropped 6.22 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 4.94 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.8 per cent, Kotak Bank by 2.6 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.16 per cent, and SBI by 2.04 per cent.

Yes Bank fell by another 0.35 per cent, taking its total losses to more than 29 per cent after the RBI curtailed the term of its founding CEO Rana Kapoor.

Bucking the trend, IT stocks TCS and Infosys rose by 4.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Coal India rose by 2.1 per cent while Reliance gained 1.27 per cent.

Sentiments remained distinctly weak in sync with declining global markets as the intensifying dispute between the world's two biggest economies has spooked financial markets worried about the fallout on global growth, brokers said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and market regulator Sebi said on Sunday that they were closely monitoring the developments in the financial sector and were ready to take "appropriate actions" to calm the jittery investors.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Monday that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw