US dollar ends sharply higher at Rs 72.63/64 against rupee

By PTI

MUMBAI: The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at Rs 72.63/64 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 95.41/43 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here Monday.

Following are the Interbank forex and FBIL rates : (In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank FBIL Reference US Dollar 72.63/64 US Dollar 72.6927 Pound Sterling 95.41/43 EURO 85.2535 Euro 85.43/45 Japanese yen (100) 64.50/51.