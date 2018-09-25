Home Business

Cabinet likely to discuss draft new telecom policy Wednesday

The government recently issued the draft National Digital Communications Policy, which once approved, will set road map for attracting investment of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the telecom sector.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss draft of the new telecom policy, known as National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, on Wednesday.

"The draft NDCP is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for approval tomorrow," an official source said Tuesday.

The government recently issued the draft NDCP, which once approved, will set road map for attracting investment of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the telecom sector.

Promising rationalisation of levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate the debt-ridden sector, NDCP seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 mbps speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

It proposes to adopt "optimal pricing of spectrum" to ensure sustainable and affordable access to digital communications.

High spectrum price and related charges have been main concerns of the telecom sector, which is reeling under a debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
telecom Telecom Policy National Digital Communications Policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh