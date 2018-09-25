Home Business

Clock ticking, Yes Bank on hunt for new CEO face

Names doing the rounds include Rajat Monga, but experts say RBI could turn it down as Monga was part of the senior leadership under whose watch the murky Rs 10,600 crore NPA was under-reported.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Board of Yes Bank, which will huddle Tuesday, has to crack a peculiar problem. Should it pick a CEO candidate on its own, or let the Kapoor-Kapur promoter family lord over the key decision, citing its unique Articles of Association? Regardless of the situation, there are three options. One, pick an insider.

Names doing the rounds include Rajat Monga, Senior Group President, but experts say RBI could turn it down as Monga was part of the senior leadership under whose watch the murky Rs 10,600 crore NPA was under-reported.

Two, poach from peer lenders, but the bank has to act fast as time is definitely not on its side, with RBI allowing CEO & MD Rana Kapoor to continue only till January. Three, bring an interim CEO, who could be a current Board member as well, to fill the leadership void and rope in an executive search team to go hunting.

In the meantime, the Board will likely consult legal eagles and RBI to get clarity on the mandatory promoter approval for appointments. Markets, which thrashed the bank’s scrip by about 30 per cent last Friday, will closely watch for cues indicating the future course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?