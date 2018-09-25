Home Business

Cutting cash reserve ratio can improve liquidity: Finance ministry official

Presently, the CRR is at 4 percent of banks' total deposits.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: Cutting banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the amount of funds they set aside with the central bank, are among options that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could look at to improve liquidity in the system, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The central bank could also consider buying more bonds from the open market and open a special window for mutual funds to inject liquidity, the official told reporters, declining to be identified as the discussions are not public.

Presently, the CRR is at 4 percent of banks' total deposits.

After the comments, the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 1 basis point to 8.12 percent from before the news.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI cash reserve ratio banking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh