Do You Really Need a VPN in India?

By Sponsored Post

Preventing people from getting access to a number of websites and platforms in India is on the rise. During the last couple of years, the Internet censorship policy in the country has slightly changed. Though it is not the most severe country in the world in terms of Internet censorship, the number of blocked content here is huge. Thus, there is one question. Is having a VPN (virtual private network) in India a must?

It is not a question about having access to a certain torrent or page, but about having a secure Internet connection, in general. How important is it for you as a citizen or a tourist to get a VPN while staying in India? Should you get it for all of the devices?

VPN in India

Let's answer the questions step-by-step.

First of all, yes, it is essential to get a VPN while going to India. Though it is not China, where almost any American or European website is blocked, still you can't have access to all the websites as usual. So, if you are a tourist who has never been to India, you should think about getting a VPN in advance. Or you can face a situation when the VPN, which you would like to download is blocked there. So, think about it in advance.

Secondly, it is not only about getting access to the Internet. It is about doing this access 100% protected as well. Do you want to have your smartphone hacked somewhere in the middle of Delhi? Probably not. Prevent your personal data and banking operations being monitored by a hacker. Get a VPN.

Can a VPN be replaced by a simple antivirus? No. A VPN is a service, based on the encryption technology. It is not about keeping the hackers away from your data but turning your data into a mess, which can't be read by someone else except you. That's why a VPN is a service, which can be hardly replaced.

A VPN has three main functions:

● Online privacy and data security, including online banking operations;

● Online anonymity;

● Improved Internet access.

Should you install a VPN on all of your devices?

Think about how much sensitive data you store on the laptop. And what about your smartphone? In the age of mobile computing, we use smartphones even more than laptops. Smartphones have become the smaller versions of our personal computers, which can be used to connect to the Internet whenever and wherever we want. So, having a VPN installed on any gadget you own is essential.

Which services can you get for India, particularly? Actually, you can download any service you want. But there are services, which are more or less recommended for this or that country. If talking about India, go for:

● ExpressVPN;

● NordVPN;

● IPVanish.

These services are the best ones in terms of what they offer and how they perform. Pick whatever VPN you personally like most.