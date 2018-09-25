Home Business

Do You Really Need a VPN in India?

Published: 25th September 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Preventing people from getting access to a number of websites and platforms in India is on the rise. During the last couple of years, the Internet censorship policy in the country has slightly changed. Though it is not the most severe country in the world in terms of Internet censorship, the number of blocked content here is huge. Thus, there is one question. Is having a VPN (virtual private network) in India a must?

It is not a question about having access to a certain torrent or page, but about having a secure Internet connection, in general. How important is it for you as a citizen or a tourist to get a VPN while staying in India? Should you get it for all of the devices?

VPN in India
Let's answer the questions step-by-step.
First of all, yes, it is essential to get a VPN while going to India. Though it is not China, where almost any American or European website is blocked, still you can't have access to all the websites as usual. So, if you are a tourist who has never been to India, you should think about getting a VPN in advance. Or you can face a situation when the VPN, which you would like to download is blocked there. So, think about it in advance.

Secondly, it is not only about getting access to the Internet. It is about doing this access 100% protected as well. Do you want to have your smartphone hacked somewhere in the middle of Delhi? Probably not. Prevent your personal data and banking operations being monitored by a hacker. Get a VPN.

Can a VPN be replaced by a simple antivirus? No. A VPN is a service, based on the encryption technology. It is not about keeping the hackers away from your data but turning your data into a mess, which can't be read by someone else except you. That's why a VPN is a service, which can be hardly replaced.

A VPN has three main functions:
●    Online privacy and data security, including online banking operations;
●    Online anonymity;
●    Improved Internet access.

Should you install a VPN on all of your devices?

Think about how much sensitive data you store on the laptop. And what about your smartphone? In the age of mobile computing, we use smartphones even more than laptops. Smartphones have become the smaller versions of our personal computers, which can be used to connect to the Internet whenever and wherever we want. So, having a VPN installed on any gadget you own is essential.

Which services can you get for India, particularly? Actually, you can download any service you want. But there are services, which are more or less recommended for this or that country. If talking about India, go for:
●    ExpressVPN;
●    NordVPN;
●    IPVanish.
These services are the best ones in terms of what they offer and how they perform. Pick whatever VPN you personally like most.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh