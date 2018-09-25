RBI needs to cut CRR to improve liquidity: Government official

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Morphed sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat prepared on orders of his party colleague: CBI
SC asks BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to wait on his plea on Ram Sethu national heritage status
Instagram co-founders' exit hit Facebook shares
Yes Bank reverses early gains; shares fall 3 per cent ahead of board meeting
Aircel-Maxis case: Court to hear ED's plea for Karti Chidambaram's arrest on October 8
Cricket captain Virat Kohli, lifter Mirabai Chanu bask in Khel Ratna glory