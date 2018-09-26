Home Business

Aadhaar very convenient for opening bank accounts: SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that while Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Published: 26th September 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State Bank of India's chairman Rajnish Kumar Wednesday termed the government's flagship Aadhaar scheme a 'great facility' as it has made the process of opening of bank accounts very convenient.

This comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court judgement Wednesday declaring Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, even as it struck down some of its provisions.

"Everybody will have to honour the Supreme Court's judgement, but I believe from services point of view it (Aadhaar) is a great facility," Kumar told reporters.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that while Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts.

Also, telecom service providers cannot seek its linking of Aadhaar for mobile connections.

"It is very convenient to open a bank account using an Aadhaar card.

Today, on our digital platform if a customer wants to open a bank account with Aadhaar card, it can be opened within five minutes and the account also become operational immediately," Kumar said.

He said 80-85 per cent of bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar.

The bank is opening close to 27,000 digital accounts per day using it's Yono platform, and no paper work is required for these accounts.

Kumar said with Wednesday's judgement of the Supreme Court, Aadhaar card will not be mandatory and customers' can voluntarily opt for submitting Aadhaar card for opening accounts.

Now, Aadhaar would also not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar Supreme Court judgement opening bank accounts Rajnish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours