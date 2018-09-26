BlueDart set to expand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blue Dart has plans to deliver to each and every Indian home across 19,100 pin codes by December of this year due to rising demand for deliveries in tier 2, 3 and 4 towns in India.

Through the initiative, the goal is to reach every Indian home, further strengthening Blue Dart’s leadership position in the Express Logistics industry in India for B2B and B2C, said the company.

As of September, 2018, Blue Dart has achieved 100 per cent pin code coverage in 16 states and union territories which include Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, etc.