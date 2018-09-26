EU regulators to rule on Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel venture by October 30

By Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators will decide by October 30 whether to allow Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel to create Europe's No. 2 steelmaker, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The companies unveiled their plan for a steel joint venture in July after two years of talks, the sector's biggest tie-up in more than a decade. Steelmakers are battling overcapacity and tariff hikes among other problems.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel sought EU approval on Tuesday, according to a filing on the Commission website. Regulators can either wave the deal through with or without demanding concessions or open a full-scale investigation if they have deeper concerns.

The new entity, to be based in the Netherlands, will compete with ArcelorMittal.